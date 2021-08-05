5 Dangers Of Keto Diet You Might Not Be Aware Of

Widely popular among celebrities and common folk alike, the ketogenic diet boasts important health and weight loss benefits that have propelled it to the forefront of a fitness-oriented lifestyle.

While everyone and their grandmother know what we stand to gain from this low-carb, high-fat diet, its potential dangers are less well-known.

One possible threat of the keto diet is that it's so efficient at lowering blood sugar it might become dangerous to people with type 1 diabetes. Although low-carb diets are generally recommended to diabetics as a way of managing blood sugar levels, the keto diet can increase the risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) episodes, uncovered a 2018 study.

Here are four other potential dangers of the keto diet.