COVID-19 Strain Even Deadlier Than Delta Could Be, Fauci Warns

The United States is dealing with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases due to the fast-spreading and highly contagious Delta variant, but one expert fears that the worst may be still yet to come.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke out this week, warning that there could be even deadlier strains of coronavirus coming in the future. He and other experts have offered sometimes dire warnings about the dangers of low vaccination rates, which could give the virus the ability to mutate into more powerful or contagious forms.