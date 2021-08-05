NFL Rumors: Vikings Could Trade Kirk Cousins & Conditional Picks For Deshaun Watson

Though he's still under contract with the Houston Texans until the 2025 NFL season, the departure of veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson from Space City seems inevitable. The Texans may have hesitated to trade Watson when he expressed his desire to leave in January but after 22 lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against him, Houston suddenly has a change of heart about keeping him on their roster.

As of now, the Texans have started listening to trade offers for Watson, hoping to find him a new home before the start of the 2021 NFL season.