NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Send Buddy Hield To Warriors For Kelly Oubre Jr. & 2026 1st-Rounder

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield is one of the players who are expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers may have canceled their plan to trade for Hield, but there are still plenty of suitors for the former No. 6 pick on the trade market.

One o the potential landing spots for Hield this summer is the Golden State Warriors. With their goal to return to the NBA Finals and reclaim their throne next season, the Warriors are planning to add another quality player that would complement Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.