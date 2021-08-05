Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Send Buddy Hield To Warriors For Kelly Oubre Jr. & 2026 1st-Rounder

Buddy Hield making plays for the Kings
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield is one of the players who are expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers may have canceled their plan to trade for Hield, but there are still plenty of suitors for the former No. 6 pick on the trade market.

One o the potential landing spots for Hield this summer is the Golden State Warriors. With their goal to return to the NBA Finals and reclaim their throne next season, the Warriors are planning to add another quality player that would complement Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Proposed Buddy Hield-To-Warriors Trade

Buddy Hield tapping his chest after hitting a three-pointer
Gettyimages | Streeter Lecka

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas that could potentially happen in the 2021 offseason. These include the hypothetical deal that would send Hield to Golden State this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be acquiring Hield from the Kings in exchange for a package that includes Kelly Oubre Jr. and a 2026 first-round pick. Before they could push through with the trade, the Warriors would first need to convince Oubre Jr. to agree to a sign-and-trade deal to Sacramento.

Why The Kings Would Make The Trade

Kelly Oubre Jr. driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

The proposed trade deal would make a lot of sense for the Kings. It would allow them to trade Hield for a young and promising player who could be a much better fit with De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton in Oubre Jr. and a future first-round selection.

"The Kings could turn a player they're seemingly content losing into a plug-and-play 25-year-old wing and a future pick from a franchise built around three 30-somethings," Buckley wrote. "That has win-today, win-tomorrow potential, or maybe a double-win for right now if they cash in the pick in a separate swap."

Warriors Form 'Splash Triplets'

Buddy Hield shooting the ball from the three-point range
Gettyimages | Stacy Revere

The suggested deal would also be beneficial for the Warriors. Hield is yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Warriors' championship core. By trading for Hield, Buckley believes that the Warriors would have the formula to upgrade their Splash Brothers into "Splash Triplets."

Hield would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option next to Curry and Thompson, as well as a decent playmaker and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Buddy Hield Would Welcome A Trade To Bay Area

It would still take time for Hield to familiarize himself with the Warriors' system, but if he would mesh well with Curry, Thompson, and Green, Golden State would undoubtedly become a more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor. Though he would need to make huge adjustments with his game, Hield would definitely love the idea of joining the Warriors.

Instead of wasting another season on a rebuilding team like the Kings, teaming up with Curry, Thompson, and Green in Golden State would give Hield a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

