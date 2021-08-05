Larsa Pippen 'Humble As Ever' In Bedtime Undies

Scroll for the photo. Larsa, fresh from saying that "faith, work, and life are really good," was showing the perks of her high-end socialite status - and her real estate portfolio. The Real Housewives of Miami star, back to filming as the series gears up for its reboot, had been shot glamorously lying below a huge, studded headboard in cream as she modeled a high-cut and feather-effect bodysuit with cupped bust detailing.

Larsa, who wore her signature diamond anklet, ensured 2020-launched Larsa Marie was tagged before taking to her caption.