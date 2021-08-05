Larsa Pippen 'Humble As Ever' In Bedtime Undies

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen was today "humble as ever" as she lounged around her impeccable white bed while in super-sexy sheer underwear. The 47-year-old reality star and Larsa Marie jewelry founder dropped another flawless Instagram update for her 2 million followers on Wednesday, posting with a golden tan, angelic whites just about covering her, plus plenty of leg. Fans, who have been getting Chanel bikini action from the blonde, got a more sultry look than the weekend's offerings - of course, zero complaints in the comments section.

'Humble' But Knows Her 'Value'

Larsa Pippen poses by her Ferrari
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Larsa, fresh from saying that "faith, work, and life are really good," was showing the perks of her high-end socialite status - and her real estate portfolio. The Real Housewives of Miami star, back to filming as the series gears up for its reboot, had been shot glamorously lying below a huge, studded headboard in cream as she modeled a high-cut and feather-effect bodysuit with cupped bust detailing.

Larsa, who wore her signature diamond anklet, ensured 2020-launched Larsa Marie was tagged before taking to her caption.

See The Photo Below

The ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen wrote: "Humble as ever but aware of my value @larsamarie." Larsa has, of course, been showing her confident side this past year. Her now-ended romance with married NBA player Malik Beasley came with podcast-aired clap-backs - Larsa maintains Malik and estranged wife Montana Yao were already separated when she began dating the Minnesota Timberwolves player.

Larsa and Malik did not last long. In fact, sources are now saying the mom of four will "never" get back together with him. More photos after the snap.

Single And Fabulous

Larsa Pippen indoors in jeans
LarsaPippen/Instagram

A source reporting to Us Weekly states the Larsa Pippen Fitness founder is 100% done with her toy-boy.

"Larsa has not been in communication with Malik and is unaware of what he’s been up to or if he’s moved on and is dating someone new,” they said, adding: “She has vowed she would not get back with him and would never take him back if he tried getting back with her. She’s completely moved on and is enjoying being single again."

Then there's the OnlyFans.

Joining OnlyFans

In May, Larsa fronted media outlets for signing up to adult subscription site OnlyFans. Sharing a sizzling video that included poolside bikini posing and workouts, Larsa shaded the haters, writing:

"I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms. Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!"

Fans still managed to shade Larsa, though, largely over the timing of her sign-up. Beef was still stewing with Montana as the two continued their very public spats.

