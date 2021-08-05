Larsa Pippen 'Humble As Ever' In Bedtime Undies

Larsa Pippen was today "humble as ever" as she lounged around her impeccable white bed while in super-sexy sheer underwear. The 47-year-old reality star and Larsa Marie jewelry founder dropped another flawless Instagram update for her 2 million followers on Wednesday, posting with a golden tan, angelic whites just about covering her, plus plenty of leg. Fans, who have been getting Chanel bikini action from the blonde, got a more sultry look than the weekend's offerings - of course, zero complaints in the comments section.