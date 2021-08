Lisa Rinna posted right on time today, taking to Instagram just hours before a new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs. The 58-year-old Bravo star, known for flaunting her self-proclaimed "iconic" hair, was back to showing off the style that never gets old on Tuesday, sharing a quick snap from back in the day and reminding her 2.8 million followers that she's 100% the OG.

The photo came for "the people who are missing my iconic hairstyle." See it below.