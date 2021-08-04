‘Survivor’ Is Returning To The Small Screen In India After 10-Year Hiatus

Survivor is returning to television screens in India.

According to a report from Deadline, Banijay, the producer of the popular reality show, signed a deal with Tamil entertainment network Zee Tam that will bring back the show following a 10-year hiatus.

However, while the series gained popularity decades ago on network television, the upcoming installment of the series will air on Zee Tam's streaming service, ZEE5.

Survivor will be produced by Banijay Asia for its new season after previously being featured on Disney’s StarPlus.