Teddi Mellencamp hosted a Q&A session with her fans and followers on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night and during the online chat, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast spoke about the currently airing 11th season of the show, as well as her upcoming cameo on the series.

"I have a feeling not too far off but I’m not 100 percent sure. It wasn’t even on last week so just keep tuning in. Maybe you’ll see me around," she teased on August 3.