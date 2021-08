Scroll for the photo, one that adds to the pile of age-defying ones filling the British beauty's Instagram. Liz, who made headlines this summer for saying "Happy birthday to me!" as she rolled around grass in Daisy Dukes, was once again outdoors, but this time, she was dressed for the beach.

The photo showed the blue-eyed stunner joyfully riding a bicycle with a wicker basket supporting a striped beach tote. Liz, showing off her killer figure, was in the tiniest of cream miniskirts, one she paired with a bold swimwear upper.