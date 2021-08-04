Report: House Democrats Let Eviction Moratorium Expire After Receiving Millions From Real Estate Lobby

Millions of Americans will be kicked out of their homes soon, unless the government intervenes and fully extends the eviction moratorium that was put in place by the Trump administration last September.

According to a new report, House Democrats -- who have not committed to extending the moratorium, despite pleas from left-leaning activists -- have received millions from big real estate, which stands to benefit from their inaction.

The Democratic Party has a governing trifecta, since it controls both chambers of Congress and the White House.