REPORT: 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Thought She And Greg Grippo Would Get 'Engaged’ Before On-Screen Fight

Katie Thurston rests her chin on her hand.
Katie Thurston | Instagram
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Katie Thurston reportedly thought that she and Greg Grippo would be getting engaged at the end of the 17th season of The Bachelorette.

According to a new report, Thurston, who gave Grippo her first impression rose on the first night of the show, believed Grippo was "The One" before an explosive argument during their hometown date led to Grippo's exit from the show.

"She said it was the hardest episode she’d have to watch back. She cried during it and had to collect herself during certain parts with Greg,” an insider revealed to The Sun.

Greg Grippo May Have Been The Last Man Standing

Greg Grippo smiles with a llama.
Greg Grippo | Instagram

Although Grippo's exit from The Bachelorette seemed necessary after their intense argument, the insider went on to say that if it never happened, Grippo likely would have been the man she chose at the very end.

"Katie said if he never acted that way and they resolved their issues, they probably would’ve ended up engaged," the source shared. "She really thought he was the one at one point and thought at one point he’d be the one proposing at the end."

Katie Thurston Experienced 'Shock' Watching The Show

Katie Thurston shows off silver rings in a white dress.
Katie Thurston | Instagram

According to the report, Thurston experienced shock while watching back the events of the latest episode of The Bachelorette.

"There was in a little bit of shock watching it back because it was so jarring to her in the moment and she became so heartbroken,” the insider noted, adding that Thurston "deserved better.”

That said, they went on to say that Thurston is “so grateful for all the support she got online and from her friends" amid her messy falling out with Grippo.

Greg Grippo Reached His Breaking Point On Monday's Episode

Greg Grippo wears a white sweatshirt and a backpack.
Greg Grippo | Instagram

After pouring out his heart to Thurston during Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Grippo became upset, feeling that his love interest wasn't listening to him, nor was she reciprocating what he was saying.

Then, as the argument intensified, Thurston asked Grippo point blank if he was telling her he was done.

“Yes. That’s exactly what I’m saying. It was never about a rose, all I was asking for is Katie. I love everything about you and really saw you as my girl,” Grippo replied.

Katie Thurston Has Moved On From The Drama

Katie Thurston wears a yellow dress.
Katie Thurston | Instagram

Following the dispute, Grippo stormed off on Thurston, leaving her hotel room as she attempted to chase him down through tears.

The moment was quite dramatic and shocking but now, months after the scene was filmed, Thurston is in a much better place.

"She now knows it all worked out now it was supposed to and she’s with someone who would never ever speak to her that way,” the insider shared.

The Bachelorette season 17 airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

