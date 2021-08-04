REPORT: 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Thought She And Greg Grippo Would Get 'Engaged’ Before On-Screen Fight

Katie Thurston reportedly thought that she and Greg Grippo would be getting engaged at the end of the 17th season of The Bachelorette.

According to a new report, Thurston, who gave Grippo her first impression rose on the first night of the show, believed Grippo was "The One" before an explosive argument during their hometown date led to Grippo's exit from the show.

"She said it was the hardest episode she’d have to watch back. She cried during it and had to collect herself during certain parts with Greg,” an insider revealed to The Sun.