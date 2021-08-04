Everything We Know About Travis Scott's Upcoming Movie

Travis Scott’s production company, Cactus Jack Films, recently signed a deal with A24 to produce a series of new movies, the first of which is titled "Utopia."

According to a report from Variety on August 2, A24 is a content studio with a number of movie credits, including Moonlight, The Florida Project, Midsommer, and Uncut Gems, and television credits, including Ramy and Euphoria.

As the outlet revealed, Scott's new partnership was first announced on his Instagram page, along with a photo of a movie script title page, reading "Utopia."