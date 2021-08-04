Harry Styles' Wellness Routine: Here's What He Does To Stay In Shape

When Harry Styles told Vogue's Hamish Bowles last year that "he will try any fad," he wasn't kidding. While you'd expect a fit 27-year-old to be the picture of health and wellness, the English heartthrob has gone above and beyond to maintain his excellent form, breaking the ice with cryotherapy (or cold therapy).

The singer, songwriter, and actor opened up about his wellness routine in his November cover story for Vogue, detailing some of the practices that keep him in tip-top shape both physically and mentally.

Sounds cool as ice? Then keep reading.