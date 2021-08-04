Harry Styles' Wellness Routine: Here's What He Does To Stay In Shape

While you might have heard about the medical applications of cryotherapy -- the procedure is used to freeze and remove abnormal tissue, constituting a solid option in the treatment of many skin conditions and even some types of cancer, per the Cleveland Clinic -- this technique has made its way into the realm of wellness, as well.
According to Healthline, cryotherapy involves exposing the body to extremely cold temperatures of between negative 200 and 300 degrees Fahrenheit and is used for treating a plethora of ailments and symptoms, such as migraines, mood disorders, atopic dermatitis, nerve irritation, and arthritic pain.
"Cryotherapy can be delivered to just one area, or you can opt for whole-body cryotherapy. Localized cryotherapy can be administered in a number of ways, including through ice packs, ice massage, coolant sprays, ice baths, and even through probes administered into tissue."
A whole-body cryotherapy session lasts between two and four minutes and is carried out inside a specially designed enclosed chamber that blasts the body with ultra-low temperature air. Watch the video below to see how it's done.