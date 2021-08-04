NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos Considered As 'Perfect' Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers In 2022

In the past months, rumors have been swirling nonstop around veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers may have prevented Rodgers from leaving this summer, but he's highly expected to re-evaluate his future in Green Bay after the 2021 NFL season. As Rob Demovsky of ESPN revealed in a recent article, Rodgers' "reworked deal" with the Packers would make it easier for him to leave the team in 2022.

The 2021 NFL season is yet to start, but some people have already started talking about Rodgers' potential landing spots next offseason.