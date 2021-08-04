Trending Stories
NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos Considered As 'Perfect' Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers In 2022

Aaron Rodgers passing the football
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Football
JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been swirling nonstop around veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers may have prevented Rodgers from leaving this summer, but he's highly expected to re-evaluate his future in Green Bay after the 2021 NFL season. As Rob Demovsky of ESPN revealed in a recent article, Rodgers' "reworked deal" with the Packers would make it easier for him to leave the team in 2022.

The 2021 NFL season is yet to start, but some people have already started talking about Rodgers' potential landing spots next offseason.

Aaron Rodgers To Denver Broncos

Aaron Rodgers being interviewed after the game
Shutterstock | 66756

One of the top favorite trade destinations for Rodgers is the Denver Broncos. In his latest Football Morning in America column, NFL Insider Peter King of NBC Sports named some of the potential suitors of Rodgers on the trade market. Of all the teams he mentioned, King considered the Broncos as the "perfect" landing spot for the veteran quarterback in the summer of 2022.

"Denver is such a perfect team for Rodgers in 2022," Kings said. "I’m sure Carolina and Philadelphia and Washington will enter the fray if/when Green Bay trades him, but sending him to the AFC minimizes the rematches which I’m sure the Packers would want to avoid at all costs."

Broncos Need Major Upgrade At Starting QB Spot

Aaron Rodgers reaction to ref's call
Gettyimages | Stacy Revere

Targeting Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion and a three-time NFL MVP, would make a lot of sense for the Broncos, especially if they are serious about winning another title. The Broncos may currently have Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater battling for the starting quarterback position, but they may only take Denver as far as the wild-card round.

Successfully acquiring Rodgers on the trade market would elevate the Broncos' status in the AFC West. From an average playoff team, the addition of Rodgers could turn Denver into a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers Might Be Too Expensive For Broncos

Aaron Rodgers raising his arm
Gettyimages | Stacy Revere

Like what Tom Brady did with the Tamba Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers is undeniably capable of changing the Broncos' fate in the 2022 NFL season. However, bringing a quarterback of his caliber to Denver would be expensive. To convince the Packers to engage in a blockbuster deal involving Rodgers, the Broncos may have to pay them the king's ransom which could make them think twice about pursuing the veteran QB.

According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, the Broncos are "leery" about the total cost of trading for Rodgers.

Other Potential Suitors Would Beat Broncos In Bidding War For Aaron Rodgers

If they really end up parting ways in the summer of 2022, the popular belief around the league is that the Packers would demand three first-round picks and a second-round pick for Rodgers. This would put the Broncos into a major disadvantage over other possible suitors of Rodgers on the trade market.

The Broncos don't own extra draft picks over the next three years. With the Broncos' limited trade assets, it's more likely for Rodgers to land with the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, or Washington Football Team next offseason.

