Selena Gomez Slams 'Tasteless' Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez close up
Gettyimages | Rodin Eckenroth
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Selena Gomez is unimpressed after a joke about her 2017 kidney transplant left her hurt and unsure how these have "become a thing." The 28-year-old singer and Rare Beauty founder has called out CBS show The Good Fight for making her health issues the butt of a joke - taking to Twitter, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum even managed to get #RespectSelenaGomez trending on the platform after she posted.

Selena also managed to turn her post into a goodwill one, encouraging others to become organ donors.

Hopes It Doesn't 'Make It On Air'

Selena tee selfie
SelenaGomez/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Gomez, who suffers from auto-immune disease Lupus and had her life-saving kidney donated by friend Francia Raisa four years ago, wrote:

“I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”

"My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU," she added as her hashtag trended.

The Joke

A recent episode of The Good Fight had seen cancel culture discussed in the realm of comedy. Three characters were offering up suggestions of what's off-limits to joke around over, with one character suggesting "necrophilia?" Another added: "Autism," with a third saying: "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant" would totally get them "canceled."

Gomez, who went public with her kidney transplant scar last year, has also been open about suffering depression and anxiety in the wake of her surgery. Not all are seeing the joke as negative, though.

Taken 'Out Of Context'

Selena Gomez in sweats by Xmas tree
SelenaGomez/Instagram

A Variety source has offered up another angle, namely one seeing the joke actually an example of what's not okay to joke about.

“If you watch the episode in full, the reference to Selena Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about topics that are not okay to make fun of and the idea of cancel culture," they stated, adding: "And being canceled for telling a bad joke. The reference is that Selena Gomez’s transplant is not something you can joke about.”

Proud Of Her Scar

Last year, and posing in a stunning swimwear shoot, Selena showed her scar and her confidence. The "Wolves" hit-maker told her followers:

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up."

"Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that," she added. Selena also offered a swipe-up in her tweet, where fans can sign up to become an organ donor.

