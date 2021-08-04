Selena Gomez Slams 'Tasteless' Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez is unimpressed after a joke about her 2017 kidney transplant left her hurt and unsure how these have "become a thing." The 28-year-old singer and Rare Beauty founder has called out CBS show The Good Fight for making her health issues the butt of a joke - taking to Twitter, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum even managed to get #RespectSelenaGomez trending on the platform after she posted.

Selena also managed to turn her post into a goodwill one, encouraging others to become organ donors.