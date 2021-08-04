Andrew Cuomo Net Worth Revealed Amid Harassment Scandal

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going through the most turbulent period of his decades-long career in politics.

Apart from being accused of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic in his state, Cuomo is facing multiple accusations of sexual harraseement.

The New York attorney general's investigation into the allegations, which was concluded this week, found that Cuomo is guilty of sexually harassing a dozen women, many of whom were his subordinates.

With Cuomo's name dominating the headlines, questions regarding his net worth are being raised once again.