Capitol Rioters Are Being Tortured & Abused In 'DC Guantanamo Bay,' Lawyer Claims

On January 6 this year, after violently clashing with law enforcement, a group of protesters stormed and vandalized the United States Capitol building.

The protesters were all ardent supporters of former President Donald Trump, seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election based on unfounded conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

Dozens of rioters have been arrested and some have already been convicted, but many are still in a Washington, DC jail awaiting trial.

The conditions in the jail resemble that in Guantanamo Bay and defendants are regularly tortured, according to one lawyer.