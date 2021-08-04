Joe Biden Approval Rating Takes Devastating Hit In New Poll

After defeating former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden assumed office with a solid favorability rating.
Likewise, Biden's approval rating has mostly held steady since January 20, as his administration sought to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and passed a major relief bill.
A new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll indicates that Biden's "honeymoon period" in the White House has officially come to an end. In fact, according to the survey, the president's approval rating has taken a major hit.
