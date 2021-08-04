Joe Biden Approval Rating Takes Devastating Hit In New Poll

In June, Biden's approval rating was 62 percent. Since then, it has fallen by 10 percentage points, to 52 percent, the poll found, as reported by The Hill.

The president is still not under water, however, given that 43 percent of respondents in the survey said they disapprove of the job he is doing in the Oval Office.

Congress did not fare any better, with 45 percent of respondent saying lawmakers are doing a good job -- 54 percent said the same in June.

Disapproval of Congress has risen to 55 percent, however.