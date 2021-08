Lunges are a terrific exercise for sculpting your hips and thighs but are they good for the knees? As it turns out, lunging is an excellent way to maintain healthy joints but only provided they're done correctly.

A twinge of pain in your knees is usually an indicator that you're not performing lunges the way you're supposed to, certified personal trainer Stephanie Mansour writes in an article for Today. Keep reading to learn your way around a pain-free lunge that will help you stay in shape.