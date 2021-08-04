NFL News: Deshaun Watson's Alleged Victim Shares Traumatic Experience With Texans QB

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently involved in a huge controversy. Weeks before the 2021 NFL season officially starts, 22 lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against the 25-year-old quarterback. The incident reportedly happened in 2020 and mostly involved female massage therapists who had received unusual requests from Watson during massage sessions.
At first, the alleged victims of Watson decided to remain anonymous but as time goes by, some of them are already going public to share their traumatic experience.