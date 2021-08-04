NFL News: Deshaun Watson's Alleged Victim Shares Traumatic Experience With Texans QB

In a recent interview with Youtube personality Tasha K, via Twitter, massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of the plaintiffs, bravely revealed the details of her horrifying experience with the veteran quarterback.

"The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside his butt, and I was just so confused," Lewis said, as quoted by Fox News. "Normally with any of my clients I’ll stop at the lower thigh and he kept asking me to go inside. I originally thought it was the crack and so I would go around that area and he still wasn’t satisfied. He was very adamant and was saying don’t be afraid to go inside."