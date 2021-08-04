Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Trade D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley & Draft Picks For Ben Simmons

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Blazers For CJ McCollum, Nassir Little & Draft Pick, 'ESPN' Insider Suggests

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW's Best Offer For Bradley Beal Would Feature James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins & Three 1st-Rounders

US Politics

Mike Lindell Delays Donald Trump Reinstatement Timeline, Again

NFL News: Deshaun Watson's Alleged Victim Shares Traumatic Experience With Texans QB

Deshaun Watson holding the football
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato
Football
JB Baruelo

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently involved in a huge controversy. Weeks before the 2021 NFL season officially starts, 22 lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against the 25-year-old quarterback. The incident reportedly happened in 2020 and mostly involved female massage therapists who had received unusual requests from Watson during massage sessions.

At first, the alleged victims of Watson decided to remain anonymous but as time goes by, some of them are already going public to share their traumatic experience.

Nia Lewis Talks About Horrifying Experience With Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson kneeling to the ground
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

In a recent interview with Youtube personality Tasha K, via Twitter, massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of the plaintiffs, bravely revealed the details of her horrifying experience with the veteran quarterback.

"The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside his butt, and I was just so confused," Lewis said, as quoted by Fox News. "Normally with any of my clients I’ll stop at the lower thigh and he kept asking me to go inside. I originally thought it was the crack and so I would go around that area and he still wasn’t satisfied. He was very adamant and was saying don’t be afraid to go inside."

Situation Worsens In Second Appointment

Deshaun Watson waiving to fans
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Lewis revealed that her experience with Watson got worse in their second massage session. In the first appointment, Watson was only asking her to go "inside his b*tt." However, in the second appointment, Lewis said that the veteran quarterback was "very touchy freely."

Watson was allegedly acting like he was accidentally brushing up against her body. To protect herself, Lewis tried to distance her body while massaging Watson. Lewis said that he felt very uncomfortable when Watson asked her if she wanted to "put it in your mouth."

Deshaun Watson's Camps Deny Allegations

Watson's camp has long denied the allegations made by female massage therapists. In April, Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, filed a response to the 22 lawsuits filed against his client. Hardin stood firm that Watson has done nothing wrong.

According to Sports Ilustrated, Hardin said in his statement that the plaintiffs lied about the number of sessions they had with Watson and their alleged trauma and resulting harm. He also said that the plaintiffs willingly or offered to work for Watson after the alleged incidents.

Texans Distancing Themselves From Deshaun Watson Controversy

When he first demanded a trade in January, the Texans were hesitant to move on from Watson, saying that they still considered him part of their long-term future. However, when the lawsuits were filed against him, the Texans are now open to the possibility of trading their starting quarterback.

So far, they have already started listening to offers from interested teams for Watson. However, despite the controversy that he's currently involved in, the Texans' asking price for Watson is still high. Houston is reportedly seeking a trade package that includes five high draft picks and starting-caliber players for Watson.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Nick Foles Hints At Possibility Of Reuniting With Coach Frank Reich In Indianapolis

August 4, 2021

Selena Gomez Slams 'Tasteless' Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

August 4, 2021

Are Lunges Really Bad For Your Knees? Here's The Truth

August 4, 2021

Britney Spears Delighted By Hawaii Pig In Summer Shorts

August 4, 2021

5 Little Known Facts About 'Naked And Afraid'

August 3, 2021

Penélope Cruz's New Movie 'Parallel Mothers' Will Close Out The New York Film Festival, Get The Details

August 3, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.