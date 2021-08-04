Trending Stories
NFL Rumors: Nick Foles Hints At Possibility Of Reuniting With Coach Frank Reich In Indianapolis

Nick Foles aiming to pass the ball
Gettyimages | Joe Scarnici
Football
JB Baruelo

Less than a month before the 2021 NFL season officially starts, the Indianapolis Colts are facing a huge dilemma regarding their starting quarterback position. Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz recently suffered a left foot injury during the team's practice on Thursday. According to Mike Wells of ESPN, Wentz has decided to undergo surgery on his injured left foot that is expected to put him on the sideline for approximately five to 12 weeks.

Since Wentz went down with an injury, the Colts have already been linked to several quarterbacks who could temporarily fill his spot in Indianapolis.

Nick Foles Could Come To The Rescue For Carson Wentz

Nick Foles throwing the ball
Gettyimages | Jonathan Daniel

One of the players that the Colts could target on the trade market is veteran quarterback Nick Foles of the Chicago Bears. In a recent interview with reporters, Foles has addressed the rumors linking him to the Coltz. Though there are no ongoing talks with the Bears and the Colts right now, Foles seems to be open to the idea of reuniting with Coach Frank Reich in Indianapolis if he needs his help again.

“Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time," Foles said, as quoted by Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network via Twitter. "I haven’t had any talks with them. I’m a Chicago Bear right now. But he knows me.”

Nick Foles-Frank Reich Former Relationship

Coach Frank Reich talking to Nick Foles
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff

It wouldn't be a surprise if Reich really decides to bring Foles to the Colts. Foles and Reich were both members of the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the Super Bowl LII. Foles served as the Eagles' temporary starting quarterback, while Reich was working as the team's offensive coordinator.

During their time together in the City of Brotherly Love, Foles and Reich have formed a good relationship. The Eagles initially signed Foles to serve as a backup QB, but they promoted him to the starting role after Wentz had a torn ACL.

Nick Foles Assures He's In Perfect Shape

Nick Foles holding the trophy
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

Foles has gone through plenty of ups and downs since helping the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017. However, the veteran quarterback assured Colts and other potential suitors on the market that he's currently in perfect shape and ready for the starting job.

“I’m 32, I feel great. The version of me right now is much better than the version of me that played in the Super Bowl, I’ll tell you that. And I’m confident in that so put that through your mind. I know that,” Foles said, as quoted by CBS Philly.

Parting Ways With Bears Make Sense For Nick Foles

Leaving the Bears for the Colts would make a lot of sense for Foles. As of now, he's only third in the Bears' quarterback depth behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. At this point in his career, the 32-year-old quarterback would prefer to join a team that would give him more playing time than spending most of the 2021 NFL season sitting on the bench.

Reuniting with Reich in Indianapolis could help Foles revive his career and prove to everyone in the league that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank,

