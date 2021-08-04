NFL Rumors: Nick Foles Hints At Possibility Of Reuniting With Coach Frank Reich In Indianapolis

Less than a month before the 2021 NFL season officially starts, the Indianapolis Colts are facing a huge dilemma regarding their starting quarterback position. Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz recently suffered a left foot injury during the team's practice on Thursday. According to Mike Wells of ESPN, Wentz has decided to undergo surgery on his injured left foot that is expected to put him on the sideline for approximately five to 12 weeks.

Since Wentz went down with an injury, the Colts have already been linked to several quarterbacks who could temporarily fill his spot in Indianapolis.