Britney Spears Delighted By Hawaii Pig In Summer Shorts

Britney Spears squealed with delight as she encountered a pot-bellied pig during her current Hawaii vacation. The 39-year-old pop princess, currently enjoying her favorite vacation destination during a break with boyfriend Sam Asghari, is fresh from an Instagram update taking things down the animal route.

With a huge pig entertaining the "Toxic" hit-maker, this was a post where the video offered as much as the caption. Spears, who shaded the paparazzi in her post, also talked getting a pet pig - or not.