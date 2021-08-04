Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Trade D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley & Draft Picks For Ben Simmons

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Blazers For CJ McCollum, Nassir Little & Draft Pick, 'ESPN' Insider Suggests

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW's Best Offer For Bradley Beal Would Feature James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins & Three 1st-Rounders

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Britney Spears Delighted By Hawaii Pig In Summer Shorts

Britney Spears smiles close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears squealed with delight as she encountered a pot-bellied pig during her current Hawaii vacation. The 39-year-old pop princess, currently enjoying her favorite vacation destination during a break with boyfriend Sam Asghari, is fresh from an Instagram update taking things down the animal route.

With a huge pig entertaining the "Toxic" hit-maker, this was a post where the video offered as much as the caption. Spears, who shaded the paparazzi in her post, also talked getting a pet pig - or not.

Summer Look On Summer Break

Britney Spears in green catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Britney, followed by 32.8 million on Instagram, posted with a candid piece of footage as she was shot amid grass and crouching down to pet the big oinking pig.

Wearing tiny frayed black shorts and an embellished and chic cream sweater, the Grammy winner gasped in delight as she was introduced to the farm animal - Britney tenderly petted it, with the video also taking in her cute brown high heels, white-rimmed shades, and a cool breeze blowing her hair around.

'Never Seen A Pig Like This Before'

The video, below, came with a lengthy caption as the singing sensation opened: "Geeze I've never seen a pig like this before 🐖 !!!! I've never shared this because it's embarrassing as I'm supposed to be a fearless performer 😒😒😒 ."

Britney, who revealed she's used horses to help battle her social anxiety, said that "animals like this peaceful pig to be very therapeutic 🧘🏼‍♀️ !!!! I do think it helps when I hear about other people who experience the same thing." More photos after the video, where you can swipe.

Shading The Paparazzi

Britney Spears indoors in shorts
BritneySpears/Instagram

Spears, photographed only a handful of times in public this year - two Starbucks trips have accompanied a shopping spree at the Malibu Country Mart - also shaded the press.

"Also it's not nice that paps take pics of me and then mess with them 🙄 ... look how different my legs look here compared to the pictures in the news from a few days ago 🙅🏼‍♀️ !!!!" she added. The singer famously slammed Framing Britney Spears documentary after its Februrary release.

Pros And Cons

The blonde bombshell closed seemingly keen to get herself a pet pig, but it looks like Britney remembered that where farm animals go, so does muck and a cleaning up job.

"On that note I'm sure getting a pet pig 🐷 might seem cool and I thought so too when I first got out of the car but within five minutes of meeting this lil guy he pooped five times," she wrote. The post quickly gained a like from 30-year-old sister Jamie Lynn Spears, recently big-time shaded by Britney amid her conservatorship drama.

Latest Headlines

5 Little Known Facts About 'Naked And Afraid'

August 3, 2021

Penélope Cruz's New Movie 'Parallel Mothers' Will Close Out The New York Film Festival, Get The Details

August 3, 2021

5 Adulting Hacks For An Easier Life

August 3, 2021

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Blazers For CJ McCollum, Nassir Little & Draft Pick, 'ESPN' Insider Suggests

August 3, 2021

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Trade D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley & Draft Picks For Ben Simmons

August 3, 2021

Anti-Aging Pill To Go Into Clinical Trials In 2022 — But What Exactly Is It?

August 3, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.