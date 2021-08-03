Penélope Cruz's New Movie 'Parallel Mothers' Will Close Out The New York Film Festival, Get The Details

Penélope Cruz's latest film is headed for the 59th New York Film Festival.

In a release obtained by PEOPLE on August 3, representatives for the upcoming event confirmed that the 47-year-old actress' new Spanish drama Parallel Mothers, will serve as the closing film of the festival on October 8 with its screening set to take place at the Alice Tully Hall inside the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Parallel Mothers is directed by Oscar winner Pedro Almodóvar and described as a "muted contemporary melodrama" about two women.