NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Blazers For CJ McCollum, Nassir Little & Draft Pick, 'ESPN' Insider Suggests

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After taking most of the blame for their failure to reach the NBA Finals and end their title drought last season, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons and the Sixers would be parting ways this summer.

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons still continues to receive strong interest in the trade market. One of the rumored suitors of Simmons in the 2021 offseason is the Portland Trail Blazers.