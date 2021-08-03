Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Trade D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley & Draft Picks For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons guarding D'Angelo Russell
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The 2021 NBA Draft may have passed with Simmons still on the Sixers' roster, but most people believe that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to move Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of Philadelphia. If they trade him, it would be in a deal that would enable them to build a better supporting cast around Embiid.

NBA Insider Proposes Ben Simmons-To-Timberwolves Blockbuster

Ben Simmons making plays for the Sixers
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Simmons is the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a recent article, ESPN insiders proposed a list of trades centered on Simmons. These include a hypothetical trade idea that would allow the Timberwolves to form a "Big Three" consisting of three former No. 1 picks - Simmons, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards.

In the suggested trade scenario by ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Timberwolves would be sending a package that includes D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons and George Hill.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For Sixers

D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley talking about a play inside the court
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

Though it may not meet the asking price of team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey for their second-best player, Marks believes that the trade package including Russell, Beasley, and two future first-round selections could be the best offer the Sixers could get for Simmons this summer.

"This is not the 'grandfather' of an offer that Morey was holding out for, but it is the best available trade package that will come his way," Marks said. "The trade with Minnesota for Simmons checks the boxes on what Philadelphia is hoping to accomplish. Philadelphia receives an All-Star-caliber point guard back in Russell, shooting off the bench in Beasley and two potential lottery picks."

D'Angelo Russell & Malik Beasley Solidify Sixers' Core

D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley celebrating Timberwolves' victory
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Russell and Beasley would both be incredible additions to the Sixers' roster. Their arrival in the City of Brotherly Love would provide them with a much-need improvement in terms of shooting and floor-spacing around Embiid. Russell would immediately replace Simmons in the Sixers' backcourt, giving them an All-Star point guard who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc, while Beasley would provide them with a three-and-D wingman.

If Russell and Beasley mesh well with Embiid, Seth Curry, and Tobias Harris, it would give the Sixers a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Ben Simmons Forms Timberwolves' 'Big Three' With Karl-Anthony Towns & Anthony Edwards

Ben Simmons trying to score against Myles Turner
Gettyimages | Pool

Meanwhile, the proposed blockbuster trade would also be worth exploring for the Timberwolves as it would allow them to create a "Big Three" of "franchise-level players." Though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from the three-point range, Simmons is still a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. He would give the Timberwolves a very reliable scoring option next to Towns and Edwards, as well as an incredible playmaker, rebounder, and lockdown defender.

Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 on 55.7 percent shooting from the field, per ESPN.

Having a fresh start in Minnesota could also help Simmons regain his confidence and find his way back to the path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

