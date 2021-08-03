NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Trade D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley & Draft Picks For Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The 2021 NBA Draft may have passed with Simmons still on the Sixers' roster, but most people believe that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to move Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of Philadelphia. If they trade him, it would be in a deal that would enable them to build a better supporting cast around Embiid.