Anti-Aging Pill To Go Into Clinical Trials In 2022 — But What Exactly Is It?

The U.S. military is gearing up to test a pill that can delay aging next year, Esquire reported earlier this summer.

The product -- a nutraceutical developed by U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) in collaboration with privately-owned clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Metro International Biotech -- is destined for both civilians and military personnel and will go into clinical trials "in [the] fiscal year 2022,” Navy Commander Tim Hawkins, a SOCOM spokesperson, told Breaking Defense.

According to Hawkins, the anti-aging pill has been in development since 2018, with SOCOM already having "completed pre-clinical safety and dosing studies in anticipation of follow-on performance testing." Details below.