States Consider Mask Mandates As Delta Variant Spreads

When President Joe Biden took office in January this year, he promised to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinate the population in record time.

70 percent of American adults have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, but the number of cases and hospitalizations has nonetheless surged in recent weeks.

Now, the highly-contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is forcing state and local governments across the nation to reconsider their public health policies.