Mike Lindell Delays Donald Trump Reinstatement Timeline, Again

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, is no stranger to outlandish conspiracy theories.

In November, after Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, Lindell and other pro-Trump conspiracy theorists said that Trump would be reinstalled for a second term once evidence of voter fraud emerges.

When that prophecy failed, they claimed the military would stop Biden from assuming office on Inauguration Day. Then they said Biden would be removed by March. And when that didn't happen, Lindell said Trump would be reinstated as president by August.

The conspiracy theorist is delaying the timeline yet again.