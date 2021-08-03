Trending Stories
Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

US Politics

Mike Lindell Delays Donald Trump Reinstatement Timeline, Again

Basketball

Slovenia's Superstar Luka Doncic Is 'Best Player In The World, Including NBA,' Says Argentina Coach Sergio Her

Celebrities

Gymnast Olivia Dunne 'Studies For Finals' In Bikini

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

The Truth About Psoriasis

Kim Kardashian
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Health
Alexandra Lozovschi

While much is known about psoriasis, there are plenty of aspects regarding this chronic autoimmune skin disease that still remain a mystery to many people. The condition has seen exposure on social media thanks to celebrities living with psoriasis who have opened up about their experience to raise awareness and remove some of the stigma surrounding the disease. Yet, misconceptions about psoriasis remain.

With August being Psoriasis Awareness Month, we here at The Inquisitr felt the topic deserved to be brought to attention. Here are some lesser-known facts about the condition.

Common Triggers: Stress, Food & Alcohol

Woman scratching her forearm while sitting in bed.
Shutterstock | 3551126

Despite the important medical progress in dealing with psoriasis, we still don't know what causes the disease -- or how to cure it. The condition is believed to be a genetic disorder and is typically triggered by stress, injuries to the skin, certain medications, infections (such as strep throat), weather, allergies, certain foods, smoking, and alcohol, per the National Psoriasis Foundation.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the autoimmune disease affects about 7.5 million people in the U.S. That's more than three percent of the adult population.

"Psoriasis has a strong genetic component and can be from either the mother or father's side," says Dr. James W. Swan, a professor of dermatology at the Loyola University Medical Center in La Grange Park, Illinois.

"It's likely that multiple genes need to be affected to allow psoriasis to occur, and that it's frequently triggered by an external event such as an infection."

It Can Occur At Any Age

Man with psoriasis on his forearm and upper arm.
Shutterstock | 156673

Although the cause of psoriasis remains unclear, the way it manifests is widely known. That's because the skin disease causes inflammation in the body, leading to visible symptoms in the form of plaques -- thick, red lesions topped with silvery scales, which form on different parts of the body (elbows, knees, scalp, trunk) and are usually accompanied by itching and/or pain.

The plaques occur "because the overactive immune system speeds up skin cell growth," explains the National Psoriasis Foundation.

"Normal skin cells completely grow and shed (fall off) in a month. With psoriasis, skin cells do this in only three or four days. Instead of shedding, the skin cells pile up on the surface of the skin."

For most people, the scaly flare-ups usually develop between the ages of 15 and 30, but the onset can also occur after the age of 50. Although the plaques can look different from one person to another, mostly depending on skin type, the physical and emotional discomfort that comes with them is universal for everyone.

It's Not Contagious

Doctor examines the psoriasis on a man's wrist.
Shutterstock | 167811904

Another thing that people living with psoriasis have to face is the stigma about the disease.

"There are a lot of misconceptions and misinformation related to psoriasis or any skin condition that is red and flaky. A lot of people will see this rash and assume it is something infectious or contagious, which can be extremely isolating and ostracize those affected," says Healio.com.

Skin lesions aside, psoriasis can also have less common symptoms, such as psoriatic arthritis (a lifelong condition that occurs in 36 percent of cases, causing achy, painful, inflamed joints ), severe dandruff on the scalp, and genital lesions (in men).

Apart from its effects on physical health, the disease also takes its toll on mental health. The disease affects your emotional wellbeing, your relationships, and how you handle stress, states the National Psoriasis Foundation.

"It could even affect areas of your life that you wouldn’t expect, such as the clothes that you choose to wear."

Exercise & Diet Can Go A Long Way In Managing Psoriasis

Psoriasis on a woman's elbow.
Shutterstock | 1387027

While the are treatments that can improve the symptoms of psoriasis, one of the primary ways to deal with this chronic disease is to make lifestyle and diet changes, psoriasis blogger Joni Kazantzis writes in Elle magazine.

"Managing psoriasis requires more than focusing on your skin. It’s so important to focus on your physical and emotional health, too. More recently, my doctors have also taught me the importance of exercise, eating well, and keeping stress in check to manage my condition."

It Affects The Entire Body, Not Just The Skin

Person applies psoriasis cream on their hand.
Shutterstock | 165803348

Psoriasis is a disease that affects the entire body and, as such, having a treatment plan is very important.

"Effective treatment of your psoriasis not only manages skin symptoms but may also help to reduce inflammation in your body that could lead to other diseases," such as psoriatic arthritis, heart disease, metabolic syndrome, and mental health concerns, notes the National Psoriasis Foundation.

Treatment options include topical treatments (creams and lotions applied directly to the lesions), such as corticosteroids, retinoids, calcipotriene (a synthetic form of vitamin D3), and coal tar, which "can help suppress the immune response and thereby reduce inflammation and decrease skin cell growth," explains Everyday Health.

Another way to go is light therapy, which "involves exposing lesions to ultraviolet light — either natural sunlight or by spending time under a sun lamp."

A third treatment option, and the most aggressive one, is systemic treatment -- oral or injectable medication such as Trexall (methotrexate), oral retinoids, cyclosporine (an immunosuppressive drug), and biologic drugs that "target and quell specific immune responses in the body."

Latest Headlines

States Consider Mask Mandates As Delta Variant Spreads

August 3, 2021

Mike Lindell Delays Donald Trump Reinstatement Timeline, Again

August 3, 2021

Slovenia's Superstar Luka Doncic Is 'Best Player In The World, Including NBA,' Says Argentina Coach Sergio Her

August 3, 2021

Marc Gasol & Team Spain Not Scared About Facing Team USA In Quarterfinals

August 3, 2021

'Vanderpump Rules' Couple Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Offer Relationship Update

August 3, 2021

Lady Gaga Takes On The Role Of Patrizia Reggiani In 'House Of Gucci'

August 3, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.