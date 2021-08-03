The Truth About Psoriasis

Despite the important medical progress in dealing with psoriasis, we still don't know what causes the disease -- or how to cure it. The condition is believed to be a genetic disorder and is typically triggered by stress, injuries to the skin, certain medications, infections (such as strep throat), weather, allergies, certain foods, smoking, and alcohol, per the National Psoriasis Foundation.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the autoimmune disease affects about 7.5 million people in the U.S. That's more than three percent of the adult population.

"Psoriasis has a strong genetic component and can be from either the mother or father's side," says Dr. James W. Swan, a professor of dermatology at the Loyola University Medical Center in La Grange Park, Illinois.