The Truth About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a disease that affects the entire body and, as such, having a treatment plan is very important.
"Effective treatment of your psoriasis not only manages skin symptoms but may also help to reduce inflammation in your body that could lead to other diseases," such as psoriatic arthritis, heart disease, metabolic syndrome, and mental health concerns, notes the National Psoriasis Foundation.
Treatment options include topical treatments (creams and lotions applied directly to the lesions), such as corticosteroids, retinoids, calcipotriene (a synthetic form of vitamin D3), and coal tar, which "can help suppress the immune response and thereby reduce inflammation and decrease skin cell growth," explains Everyday Health.
Another way to go is light therapy, which "involves exposing lesions to ultraviolet light — either natural sunlight or by spending time under a sun lamp."
A third treatment option, and the most aggressive one, is systemic treatment -- oral or injectable medication such as Trexall (methotrexate), oral retinoids, cyclosporine (an immunosuppressive drug), and biologic drugs that "target and quell specific immune responses in the body."