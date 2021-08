In their third game in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Team Spain was upset by the Luka Doncic-led Slovenia men's national basketball team. Though they managed to qualify in the quarterfinals, Team Spain's loss to Team Slovenia proved to be costly since they would need to face the star-studded Team USA in the next round.

Despite knowing how strong they are, Gasol said that Team Spain isn't scared about playing against Team USA in the quarterfinals.

"If you're going to get that gold medal, you're going to beat everybody," Gasol said, as quoted by ESPN. "At that point, it doesn't matter, the order."