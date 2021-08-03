Slovenia's Superstar Luka Doncic Is 'Best Player In The World, Including NBA,' Says Argentina Coach Sergio Her

Aside from being one of the major leaders in several categories in the ongoing tournament, Tim Reynold of Associated Press revealed that Doncic is also putting his name on some of the best records in Olympic history.

"Nobody in this men’s tournament has drawn more fouls, by a wide margin, than Doncic," Reynolds wrote. "He’s also tied for the Olympic lead in blocked shots, is shooting a ridiculous 75% on 2-pointers, is one of five players in the Olympics with at least 10 makes so far on 3-pointers. He had a 48-point Olympic debut, tying him for the second-highest scoring game in Olympic history, and was one assist shy on Sunday against Spain from posting what would have been the third triple-double ever at a games."