Slovenia's Superstar Luka Doncic Is 'Best Player In The World, Including NBA,' Says Argentina Coach Sergio Her

The Slovenia men's national basketball team may have just made their Olympic debut, but they are already considered one of the heavy favorites to capture the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, thanks to the impressive performance of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Unlike some NBA superstars who are still adjusting in the Olympics, Doncic has immediately made his presence belt, helping Team Slovenia beat Olympic veterans Argentina, home team Japan, and even reigning Fiba World Cup champions Spain.