Trending Stories
Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Celebrities

Gymnast Olivia Dunne 'Studies For Finals' In Bikini

Celebrities

Shannon Beador Fears She'll Be Fired If Kids Aren't Allowed On 'RHOC'

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Slovenia's Superstar Luka Doncic Is 'Best Player In The World, Including NBA,' Says Argentina Coach Sergio Her

Luka Doncic praising his teammates for impressive performance
Shutterstock | 3708479
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Slovenia men's national basketball team may have just made their Olympic debut, but they are already considered one of the heavy favorites to capture the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, thanks to the impressive performance of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Unlike some NBA superstars who are still adjusting in the Olympics, Doncic has immediately made his presence belt, helping Team Slovenia beat Olympic veterans Argentina, home team Japan, and even reigning Fiba World Cup champions Spain.

Luka Doncic Already Making History

Luka Doncic waving to their fans
Shutterstock | 3708479

Aside from being one of the major leaders in several categories in the ongoing tournament, Tim Reynold of Associated Press revealed that Doncic is also putting his name on some of the best records in Olympic history.

"Nobody in this men’s tournament has drawn more fouls, by a wide margin, than Doncic," Reynolds wrote. "He’s also tied for the Olympic lead in blocked shots, is shooting a ridiculous 75% on 2-pointers, is one of five players in the Olympics with at least 10 makes so far on 3-pointers. He had a 48-point Olympic debut, tying him for the second-highest scoring game in Olympic history, and was one assist shy on Sunday against Spain from posting what would have been the third triple-double ever at a games."

Luka Doncic Already Considered As Best Player In The World

Luka Doncic pointing at the scoreboard
Shutterstock | 1120970

Though he just played three official games in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, some people couldn't help themselves but already give Doncic the title as the best player in the world. Aside from Slovenia head coach Aleksander Sekulic, Argentina head coach Sergio Hernandez joined the growing list of people who are calling Doncic the best player in the world.

“He is the best player in the world, including the NBA,” Hernandez said.

After personally witnessing him play, Hernandez said that there's no longer a doubt in his mind that the title belongs to Doncic.

Mike Tobey Praises Luka Doncic

Mike Tobey high fives Luka Doncic
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

Slovenia men's national basketball team center Mike Tobey shared the same sentiment as Sekulic and Hernandez regarding Doncic. As his teammate, Tobey knew how amazing and talented Doncic is on both ends of the floor. Tobey believes that the Mavericks superstar is the best player in "every type of basketball."

Tobey and Doncic's other teammates are also doing a great job in their Olympic debut. While Tobey is dominating under the basket, other starters are doing everything they can to ease the burden on Doncic's shoulders in terms of scoring, playmaking, and floor-spacing.

Can Slovenia Win The Gold Medal?

After defeating Argentina, Japan, and Spain in Group C, Doncic and the Slovenia men's national basketball team has succeeded to reach the quarterfinals in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Team Slovenia may still lack experience but if they would become consistent with their performance and avoid any major injuries, they would be frontrunners to dethrone Team USA and win the gold medal.

Team Slovenia's upcoming game would be against Team Germany, who is represented by NBA players Isaac Bonga and Moritz Wagner. If they succeed to beat Team Germany, they would face the winner of the game between Team Italy and Team France for the medal round.

Latest Headlines

Marc Gasol & Team Spain Not Scared About Facing Team USA In Quarterfinals

August 3, 2021

'Vanderpump Rules' Couple Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Offer Relationship Update

August 3, 2021

Lady Gaga Takes On The Role Of Patrizia Reggiani In 'House Of Gucci'

August 3, 2021

Ayesha Curry Stuns On Romantic Beach Date With Husband Stephen Curry

August 3, 2021

Harry Styles & Emma Corrin To Star In 'My Policeman'

August 3, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates Badonkadonks In Daisy Dukes

August 3, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.