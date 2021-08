In the years that followed Reggiani's marriage to Maurizio, the couple gained control of the Gucci brand and were frequently featured in the Italian tabloids.

In Reggiani's prime, she was often seen in photos wearing dark sunglasses and gaudy jewelry, which ultimately garnered her the nickname, Lady Gucci.

At her most wealthy point, Reggiani was reportedly spending thousands each month on orchids.

“I would rather weep in a Rolls-Royce than be happy on a bicycle,” she once said.

Then, in the mid-1980s, Reggiani was dealt with heartbreak.