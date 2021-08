According to Madix, she believes that the way in which she and Sandoval allow one another space is key to their romance.

"We keep our independence where [and] when we can," she said. "And then when we do have time to spend together, it is really special."

When Sandoval and Madix were then asked about how they'd been spending their time, Sandoval said that he and Madix have had "some really fun dance parties."

"Like, just the two of us dance parties," he clarified.