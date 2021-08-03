Trending Stories
Ayesha Curry Stuns On Romantic Beach Date With Husband Stephen Curry

Ayesha and Stephen Curry close up
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Famous Relationships
Rebecca Cukier

Ayesha Curry, fresh from celebrating ten years of marriage to superstar NBA player husband Stephen Curry, has been sharing gorgeous beach snaps showing just how strong her marriage is.

The 32-year-old cookbook queen and Sweet July founder, who posted in selfie mode with Stephen to mark a decade since they walked down the aisle, today updated her Instagram with a low-key beach stroll. The photo showed the power couple on dunes and seemingly with the shore to themselves. The romantic sunset also upped the love vibe as the celebrations continue.

Celebrating 10 Years With This Guy

Ayesha and Steph Curry at home
AyeshaCurry/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Shared with the Canadian-born star's 7.3 million followers, they showed her and Stephen hugging and canoodling on fine white sands - while Stephen wore striped pants and a white-collared casual shirt, Ayesha flaunted the 35 pounds she's dropped in quarantine via her leggy, semi-sheer dress, one that came off-white and super-classy.

Getting a kiss on the head as she smiled and looked blissfully happy, Ayesha also shared a photo of the ocean horizon and setting sun. No caption in this post, but plenty in the previous one.

See The Photos Below

Earlier today and penning a sweet tribute to her husband, Ayesha wrote: "My love! my adventure partner! My best friend! My confidant! My baby daddaaaay! My everything! 10 years married y’all 🎉. It has felt like the blink of an eye. @stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know."

The mom of three shares her three kids Canon W. Jack, Ryan Carson, and Riley with 33-year-old Stephen. Cannon, 3, has even been showing he's inherited his dad's insane skills. More photos after the snaps, where you can swipe.

Scroll For More Photos

Ayesha and Steph Curry on vacation and outdoors
AyeshaCurry/Instagram

Gushing over Golden State Warriors player Stephen, Ayesha continued: "I can’t wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day happy day! We’ve been doing the most celebrating the past couple of days. July 30,2011 to infinity and beyonnnnnnd."

Ayesha had made headlines last year for fitting back into her engagement dress, this as she made the news for her pandemic weight loss and subsequent FitBit App deal. Talk now, though, is all about the couple who's managed to make it ten years.

He Speaks Out

Last year, and as Stephen marked nine years of marriage to Ayesha, he revealed just what she means to him.

"You've given me the opportunity to go out here and work as hard as I do, spend the hours I need to do at the gym, during practice, in games, on the road – all the while holding down the house and doing the little things that keep our family going," the basketball star wrote.

While on Red Table Talk though, Ayesha did admit unease at "all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him],"

