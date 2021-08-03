Ayesha Curry Stuns On Romantic Beach Date With Husband Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry, fresh from celebrating ten years of marriage to superstar NBA player husband Stephen Curry, has been sharing gorgeous beach snaps showing just how strong her marriage is.

The 32-year-old cookbook queen and Sweet July founder, who posted in selfie mode with Stephen to mark a decade since they walked down the aisle, today updated her Instagram with a low-key beach stroll. The photo showed the power couple on dunes and seemingly with the shore to themselves. The romantic sunset also upped the love vibe as the celebrations continue.