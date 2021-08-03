Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans After 'Jungle Cruise' Earns Nearly $92 Million During Opening Weekend

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson issued a response to the weekend success seen by his latest film release, Jungle Cruise, with a statement to his fans and followers on Instagram on Monday, August 2.

Following Friday's release of the movie, both in theaters and on Disney's streaming service, Disney+, Johnson, 49, posted a video to his online audience from the gym.

"For those of you who went or watched it from your living room and created a big experience in your living room, I want to thank you guys so much," he said, via the Daily Mail.