Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans After 'Jungle Cruise' Earns Nearly $92 Million During Opening Weekend

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wears a white button-down and smiles.
Gettyimages | Jesse Grant
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson issued a response to the weekend success seen by his latest film release, Jungle Cruise, with a statement to his fans and followers on Instagram on Monday, August 2.

Following Friday's release of the movie, both in theaters and on Disney's streaming service, Disney+, Johnson, 49, posted a video to his online audience from the gym.

"For those of you who went or watched it from your living room and created a big experience in your living room, I want to thank you guys so much," he said, via the Daily Mail.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wanted To Thank Fans For Their Support

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson folds his hands and smiles in a striped shirt.
Gettyimages | Jesse Grant

"These numbers are coming in and they're pretty good. I'll just say that, and I want to say thank you so much for your support," he continued.

Johnson then looked back at the challenges the Jungle Cruise cast and crew faced after beginning production on the film three years ago.

"As you guys know, you've been on this journey. This journey has been since 2018. Of course, we all dealt with Covid. We had to push everything, but finally it's out there for the world to enjoy," he said.

'Jungle Cruise' Made Nearly $92 Million During Its Opening Weekend

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wears a silky blue and floral suit.
Gettyimages | Jon Kopaloff

Looking back at the blood, sweat, and tears that went into the creation of Jungle Cruise, Johnson said that he and the team "wanted to create the adventure of a lifetime and also understood the responsibility of creating something I think that had some real legacy based off the iconic and beloved Disney ride."

The film, which also stars Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti, debuted at No. 1 at the global box office this past weekend. And, according to Deadline, via People, it pulled in over $91 million.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Became Good Friends With Emily Blunt During Filming

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stands in white pants and a beige shirt with his 'Jungle Cruise' co-stars.
Gettyimages | Jesse Grant

Deadline went on to detail the earnings of Jungle Cruise, revealing the domestic box office saw earnings of $34.2 million and noting that $27.6 million was scored internationally. As for the rest, an additional $30 million plus was brought in on Disney+, where fans were granted access to the film after paying a $30 Premier Access fee.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 20, Johnson gushed over his co-star, Blunt, saying, "She's super talented. She's a multi-threat and we became great friends."

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Applauds Emily Blunt As The Female Indiana Jones

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wears a plaid suit and tan shirt.
Shutterstock | 242987224

During the same appearance, Johnson said that he was so excited for his loyal fans to watch Jungle Cruise because he felt that Blunt was the real-life female version of Indiana Jones.

"I can't wait for everybody to see her in this movie because she truly is the female version of — and this is saying a lot — but she truly is the female version of Indiana Jones. I'm very proud of her and how much she kicks ass in this movie," he shared.

