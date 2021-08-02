Gymnast Olivia Dunne Celebrates Major Milestone In Hot Tub

Olivia Dunne just keeps finding ways to celebrate her rising career - and this is minus the artistic gymnast's impressive back-flipping and beam-balancing. The 18-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast is now the most-followed NCAA Athletics face on social media, boasting over 5 million combined followers across multiple platforms - and the posts prove why.

Not too long ago, Livvy updated her Instagram to celebrate hitting 1 million followers, a milestone that's impressive for the blonde's age and now comes topped by an extra 200,000 fans.