Britney Spears Celebrates Small Pleasures In Hawaii Bikini

It was the "little things" for Britney Spears this weekend as an Instagram post marked the 39-year-old's love of Hawaii, sunshine, beaches, and fresh fruit cocktails. On Sunday, the princess of pop shared another update for her 32.8 million followers, posting a small gallery documenting her favorite vacation destination and showing off everything from her super-cute fruity drink to her killer beach body right on sands. She even shared a touching moment with a local and referenced her own sons, Jayden and Sean. Check it out below.