Trending Stories
Celebrities

Fetty Wap's Daughter Dies Aged 4 Years Old

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Football

Drama Building Around Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Britney Spears Celebrates Small Pleasures In Hawaii Bikini

Britney Spears smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

It was the "little things" for Britney Spears this weekend as an Instagram post marked the 39-year-old's love of Hawaii, sunshine, beaches, and fresh fruit cocktails. On Sunday, the princess of pop shared another update for her 32.8 million followers, posting a small gallery documenting her favorite vacation destination and showing off everything from her super-cute fruity drink to her killer beach body right on sands. She even shared a touching moment with a local and referenced her own sons, Jayden and Sean. Check it out below.

'It's The Little Things'

Britney Spears in strappy top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Britney admits to tough times, with her conservatorship battle raging on. Taking a break from addressing the constraints she's faced since 2008, the Grammy winner opened with a gorgeous balcony view of Maui and her hand clutching a small glass with a lemon wedge, plus what looked like a mango pulp drink.

A quick swipe to the right showed a local owl statue, with Britney then returning in video mode, amid lapping waves, and frolicking shores in a skimpy pink bikini.

See The Video Below

Taking to her caption, the "Circus" singer said: "It's the little things you know...," then listing her "favorite drink" and "the beach in Maui."

Wishing fans a "brilliant day," Britney added: "Pssss check out the statue of the rare white owl 🦉… I saw it this morning !!!! Before I saw it, a beautiful little boy with white blond hair who was two years old screamed at his mamma because he wanted his drink with a straw … " More photos after the post, where you can swipe for the gallery.

References Teenage Sons

Britney Spears and sons at Disneyland
BritneySpears/Instagram

Spears, a mom to 15-year-old Jayden and 14-year-old Sean - both shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline - tenderly touched on her motherhood, adding: "It was the most adorable thing ever cause he reminded me of my boys when they were younger 👩‍👦‍👦 !!!!"

As to Hawaii, Britney has personally stated it's her favorite holiday spot. She's also fresh from shouting out luxury French destination St. Tropez via a post joking she'd kill to have ice-cream there with singer Cher. And it kind of came true.

Post With Cher

Britney's latest post actually comes as a cartoon mock-up, one showing her smiling, enjoying gelato ice-cream, and with "Believe" singer Cher. Britney wrote: "Yo yo yo... dream do come true @cher and I went to St. Tropez friends" with a wink emoji.

Headlines are not easy-going for Spears now, though, this as she battles 69-year-old dad Jamie Spears and states she both wants him removed as her conservator and charged with "conservatorship abuse." At the end of July, former manager Sam Lufti shared 2009 voicemails where Britney was already begging to be set free.

Latest Headlines

Bring Back Masks & Social Distancing, Majority Of Americans Say In New Poll

August 2, 2021

Shannon Beador Fears She'll Be Fired If Kids Aren't Allowed On 'RHOC'

August 2, 2021

Fetty Wap's Daughter Dies Aged 4 Years Old

August 2, 2021

NFL Rumors: Trey Lance Could Soon Replace Jimmy Garoppolo As 49ers Starting QB

August 2, 2021

Larsa Pippen Announces Life Is 'Good' In Bikini

August 2, 2021

Rudy Giuliani Goes Off: 'If You Think I Committed A Crime, You're Probably Really Stupid'

August 2, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.