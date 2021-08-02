Bring Back Masks & Social Distancing, Majority Of Americans Say In New Poll

In late 2020, Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine hit the market. Other pharmaceutical companies soon followed with their own vaccines, making it seem like the end of the pandemic was finally in sight.

However, the rapid spread this summer of the highly-contagious Delta variant -- which can evade antibodies from vaccines and infections -- has caused an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, reigniting fear.

According to a new poll from Monmouth University that was released Monday, a majority of Americans are concerned about coronavirus and support bringing back masking and social distancing guidelines.