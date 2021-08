Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiancé, Jason Tartick, are ready to say, "I do," just two months after his proposal.

Amid her co-hosting gig on the latest season of The Bachelorette, Bristowe confirmed that she and Tartick are in the midst of planning their big day.

“Our wedding plans are good,” Bristowe, 36, confirmed to Us Weekly while filming the "Men Tell All" taping last month. “We have created a guest list. We have created a website. We have a date set. So, we’re [doing] all the right things.”