Fetty Wap's Daughter Dies Aged 4 Years Old

Fetty Wap close up
Gettyimages | Handout
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell has tragically passed away aged just 4. The 30-year-old rapper's baby mama Turquoise Miami is fresh from a heart-wrenching Instagram post, one confirming that Lauren has died. Hashtagged #rip, the post showed Lauren smiling and from a pool while in a swimsuit while a caption opened:

"This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius." The dancer and musician, whose feed is otherwise blank, then confirmed that her little girl is no more.

Announcing Tragic Passing

Fetty Wap and daughter at a table
Instagram

TQ continued: "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “ i love you LAUREN ”because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔."

Miami, real name Lisa, shared Lauren with New Jersey-born rapper Fetty, himself a father to a reported six children by five different women. Lauren was his fifth child. He appeared to refer to his daughter's passing after his weekend Miami performance, writing: "LoLo daddy did that sh-t for you last night baby girl."

Cause Of Death Not Revealed

Neither Fetty, real name Willie Junior Maxwell, nor his baby mama have confirmed the cause of death. The two do, however, come with a massive history of beef, one seeing TQ state that Fetty didn't help her with Lauren.

"Y'all I'm finna book this flight so I can personally ask this n---- when he plans to pay child support or get his daughter cause it’s been two years and I’m curious," Miami wrote on Instagram, adding that he wasn't doing the things a "dad is supposed to do." More photos after the video.

Celebrity Tributes

Fetty Wap poses at an event
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

The Instagram post, shared one day ago, has now topped 400,000 views. It also comes with a comments section filled with love and support - and from some famous faces. Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Princess Love replied:

"We love you Lauren ❤️❤️❤️ Rest in paradise sweet angel ❤️." Fellow reality star Alexis Skyy wrote: "Love you Lauren" with prayer-hand emoji. TQ has also changed her bio to state she isn't replying to messages at this time, with a "sorry" to open it.

Fans Sending Love

Also leaving notes have been fans. One took to the comments section, stating: "I’m So sorry for your loss ❤️❤️ i been following you for a long time and watched her grow. Brought tears to my eyes . I’m praying for your strength & comfort during this hard time."

Lauren was born on February 7, 2017. Fetty's other children include 10-year-old Aydin, Zaviera, 6, Khari 5, Amani 5, plus 2018-born Zy. Fetty does not appear to have marked the passing on Instagram.

