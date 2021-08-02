Fetty Wap's Daughter Dies Aged 4 Years Old

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell has tragically passed away aged just 4. The 30-year-old rapper's baby mama Turquoise Miami is fresh from a heart-wrenching Instagram post, one confirming that Lauren has died. Hashtagged #rip, the post showed Lauren smiling and from a pool while in a swimsuit while a caption opened:

"This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius." The dancer and musician, whose feed is otherwise blank, then confirmed that her little girl is no more.